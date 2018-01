A brown bear cub was found dead on Tuesday near the village of Aghia Kyriaki in Kastoria, northern Greece.

According to members of wildlife conservation group Arcturos who saw the animal, and Kastoria Forestry Department staff, the bear most likely died because it consumed poisoned bait as it showed no visible signs of injury.

The conclusion was further boosted after medical tests were conducted on the bear, Arcturos said.