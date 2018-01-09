BUSINESS |

 
Decree for mall on Kifissou Avenue is finally signed

NIKOS ROUSSANOGLOU

After a six-month delay, Environment Minister Giorgos Stathakis on Monday signed the presidential decree for the construction of a mall by Artume, a subsidiary of US firm BlackRock, on Kifissou Avenue in Athens.

The building permit for the 300-million-euro investment is expected in the coming months.

