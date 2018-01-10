Mild quake hits central Greece
Online
An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale shook the region of Tyrnavos, in central Greece, at 7.45 a.m. on Wednesday, according to reports.
An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale shook the region of Tyrnavos, in central Greece, at 7.45 a.m. on Wednesday, according to reports.
The tremor’s epicenter was located 25 kilometers northwest of Larissa, with assessments giving it a focal depth of 5 kilometers, according to the same reports.
There were no reports of damage or injuries.