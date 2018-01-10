KAS greenlights fashion show in front of Herod Atticus Theater

Greek-born lifestyle label Zeus+Dione is set to hold a fashion show in front of Herod Atticus Theater in Athens on April 2, following a unanimous decision by Greece’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS).

The brand’s catwalk presentation is set to take place in the context of the 23rd edition of Athens Xclusive Designers Week (AXDW), hosted at Zappeion Hall between March 29-April 1.

KAS, the country’s top advisory body on the protection of antiquities, rejected an earlier request by AXDW organizers to lease the ancient theater’s stage for the brand’s show.

Established by Mareva Grabowksi and Dimitra Kolotoura in 2012, Zeus+Dione is known for minimalist silhouettes often inspired by geometric and Doric elements.