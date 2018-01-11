Gilbert & George | Athens | To February 22
Bernier/Eliades Gallery, 11 Eptachalkou, Psyrri,
The Bernier/Eliades Gallery presents “The Beard Pictures,” a collection of formidable art duo Gilbert & George's grotesque, crazed images depicting a dream-like world of paranoia to comment on a world gone mad. The show opens on Thursday, January 11, and runs through February 22. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.
tel 210.341.3935, www.bernier-eliades.gr