No metro, trolley buses, ferries on Friday, flight disruption Monday

There will be no services on the Athens metro and trolley bus networks on Friday as workers walk off the job for a 24-hour strike called by unionists to protest a new wave of austerity measures and reforms outlined in a bill being debated in Parliament this week.

Seamen are walking off the job too, meaning ferries will remain moored in their ports across the country.

The bill includes provisions making it harder for unions to call strike action by obliging them to gather a greater number of votes from their members and also facilitates electronic foreclosures on the properties of overindebted Greeks.

After the union representing metro workers announced the action, the union of trolley bus workers followed suit, decrying the “new tough measures” the government is ushering in with the new multi-bill which is to go to a vote on Monday.

Travel woes are to continue on Monday when Greek air traffic controllers are to stage a walkout between noon and 3 p.m., also in protest at the multi-bill.