Procedures for organ donations set to change

The approval for organ transplants between people who are not related will be granted by a special four-member committee rather than through a court order, according to an article included in the government’s multi-bill of reforms which is currently being debated in Parliament.

According to the reasoning provided by the Health Ministry, which submitted the article, the new procedure will ensure that “transplants with a monetary or other incentive are prevented.”

However, the ministry has come under fire from critics for allegedly handling the issue irresponsibly as it doesn’t clarify how the committee will take decisions and what role each of its members will play.