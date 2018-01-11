Drawing a line

Kathimerini has always argued that there ought to be limits to the violence that is tolerated during so-called “interventions” launched by unions or other groups trying to air some complaint or another.

The people in government right now used to lambaste this newspaper for maintaining this position. Now, however, they are in the crosshairs of such attacks and shows of force, and they don’t like it one bit.

The government’s displeasure at being the target of such anger does not give us any pleasure at all, as our position on violence is constant – irrespective of who is in government.

But it is an opportunity to stress, once again, that lines need to be drawn and put in place.

We need to come together as a country and decide what is acceptable and what is not if we are going to protect our democracy and stop the slide to such extreme displays of displeasure.