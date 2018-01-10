ATHEX: Benchmark edges lower in volatile trade

The pattern of one losing session in every six continued at the Athens bourse on Wednesday as the benchmark posted a small decline with the morning losses contained over the course of the day. The volatile session saw an increase in turnover above the 70-million-euro mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 836.28 points, shedding 0.59 percent from Tuesday’s 841.28 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.65 percent to 2,148.43 points, while small-caps expanded 1.11 percent.

The banks index edged 0.03 percent lower, as Piraeus conceded 2.58 percent, Eurobank declined 0.81 percent and Alpha lost 0.05 percent, while National advanced 1.96 percent and mid-cap Attica Bank jumped 8.66 percent.

Energy stocks were hit hardest as ADMIE Holdings gave up 3.47 percent, and Public Power Corporation and Terna Energy fell 2.61 percent.

In total 50 stocks registered gains, 58 took losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 70.4 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 49 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.14 percent to 69.94 points.