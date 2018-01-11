The fourth and final phase of cadastral surveying is starting, set to cover 65 percent of the country’s surface area. The National Cadaster and Mapping Agency hastily signed 27 contracts with 15 consortiums of surveying firms in utmost secrecy over the festive period.

The aim of the rapid process was not only to fulfill the government’s pledge to the country’s creditors, but mainly to complete the signing of the contracts within 2017 to allow for the disbursement of the 9.2-million-euro deposit from the European Union-subsidized Partnership Agreement for the Development Framework.

Another five contracts were not signed owing to legal action.