Rouvikonas admits to trashing notary’s downtown Athens office

Anarchist group Rouvikonas on Thursday admitted in a web post to vandalizing the office of a notary in downtown Athens.

In a post on the anti-establishment website Indymedia, the group said it raided the office of a notary on 42 Themistokleous Street at 10.05 a.m. on Thursday morning because she was allegedly profiting by conducting foreclosed property auctions on behalf of Eurobank.

The group “destroyed the computers, printers and other electronic devices in her office, with salted water, for political as well as operational reasons,” the post said.

Rouvikonas (Rubicon in Greek) has been responsible for dozens of similar raids on perceived private and public targets, using varying degrees of violence.