PAME unionists hang anti-austerity banner on Thessaloniki’s White Tower

TAGS: Protest

Activists belonging to the communist-affiliated PAME union on Thursday morning suspended a banner off the side of Thessaloniki’s emblematic White Tower in protest at new measures that will make calling a strike harder.

“Government – EU – Capital: Hands off strikes,” the banner suspended down the side of the 34-meter Ottoman-era tower read.

The protest action came a day after members of the union gathered outside the northern port city’s main court and burned a European Union flag to protest austerity measures and reforms mandated by Greece’s international creditors.

