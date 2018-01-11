Greek unemployment at 20.7 percent in October

Greece’s jobless rate eased to 20.7 percent in October from an upwardly revised 20.8 percent in September, the country’s statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed the number of registered unemployed at 990.288 people, with younger persons aged up to 24 bearing the brunt of being out of work. Among younger persons aged 15 to 24, the jobless rate eased to 40.8 percent from 44.4 percent a year ago.

Greece’s jobless rate, which hit a record high of 27.9 percent in September 2013, has been coming down in recent months but remains the highest in the eurozone. Greece expects the unemployment rate to fall to 18.4 percent this year, based on projections in its 2018 budget draft.

Unemployment in the 19 countries sharing the euro stood at 8.8 percent in October, the lowest rate since January 2009. [Reuters]