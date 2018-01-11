Big summer fire near Athens caused by power poles, probe finds

An investigation into a large fire last summer in Kalamos, a holiday town north of Athens, has pointed the finger of blame at the Public Power Corporation (PPC).

The mid-August blaze was sparked by electricity poles planted along the side of the main road between Kapandriti and Aghioi Apostoloi, a Fire Service report published by Ta Nea daily in Thursday concluded.

The fire burned for five days, razing 2,500 hectares of forest, brush, farms and residential property, destroying several houses and livestock.

The Fire Service’s report includes testimony from residents in the vicinity of the fire’s starting point as well as documents from PPC showing an increase in voltage due to demand for more power.