Homeless man claims self-defense in deadly fight

Police arrested on Thursday a 31-year-old Egyptian national for the murder of a 23-year-old Afghan man in Omonia, central Athens on December 15.

According to police, the two men struck each other with sharp objects during their altercation at Theatrou Square and both were taken to hospital with injuries. The Afghan man died a few hours later.

According to the Egyptian, who is homeless, the fight broke out after the 23-year-old tried to rob him.

