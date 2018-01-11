Counterterrorism officers are investigating the activities of five suspected neo-Nazis arrested on Thursday in connection with the bombing of a far-left squat in Piraeus last August.

Raids on the homes of the suspects, all aged 18 to 26, turned up knives and other weapons as well as flags bearing the Nazi swastika.

Sources in the Citizens’ Protection Ministry said the five suspects are thought to belong to an extreme right-wing group calling itself Apella and may be connected to other politically motivated attacks of a similar nature.

It is unclear if the group has current links to Golden Dawn though the 26-year-old is though to be a former member.

No one was injured in the blast at the Piraeus squat, which at the time had been organizing an event to commemorate the anniversary of the September 2013 killing of rapper Pavlos Fyssas in nearby Keratsini by a member of GD.