ATHEX: Banks help index recover

A stock rally in the latter half of Thursday’s session in Athens saw the benchmark swing back to gains, after a continuation of Wednesday’s losses in the morning. Banks enjoyed robust growth, leading trading volume to its highest level this week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 846.98 points, adding 1.28 percent to Wednesday’s 836.28 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.24 percent to 2,175.04 points.

Banks jumped 4.11 percent, as Piraeus grew 5.54 percent, National advanced 5.11 percent, Eurobank improved 4.65 percent and Alpha garnered 2.62 percent.

Public Power Corporation and ADMIE Holdings rebounded from their Wednesday losses to rise 5.36 percent and 4.08 percent respectively. Titan Cement declined 1.71 percent and OPAP gaming company gave up 1.11 percent.

In total 64 stocks chalked up gains, 42 reported losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 87.9 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 70.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index contracted 0.89 percent to 69.32 points.