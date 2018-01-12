Low-fare carrier Wizz Air and Fraport Greece, which manages Thessaloniki’s airport, have agreed the Hungarian airline will begin three new flights per week between Thessaloniki and Vienna, while Qatar Airways will soon launch a service linking Makedonia Airport with Doha.

Wizz Air will start its new flights later this year, taking its total services in Greece to 18 – from six Greek airports to nine countries. Kathimerini understands Qatar Air’s service will comprise four flights per week starting in late March.

Besides Wizz and Qatar, Makedonia Airport will also host 13 new services and two new airlines. Jet2 will start flying out of Thessaloniki to four British destinations: Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle and London Stansted. Germania will start linking Thessaloniki with four German cities: Munster, Dresden, Erfurt and Nuremberg.

Ryanair has also decided to launch new services linking Greece’s second city with Nuremberg, as well as Slovakian capital Bratislava. It will also extend its winter flights out of Thessaloniki to Eindhoven, Naples and Memmingen into the summer.

Fraport Greece sources told Kathimerini that the summer season is expected to bring even more airlines and services to the 14 regional airports it manages.