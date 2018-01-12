NEWS |

 
NEWS

Tensions flare in front of Parliament during protest against bill

TAGS: Protest

Tensions flared in the center of Athens on Friday as members of the anti-capitalist ANTARSYA party tried to enter the vicinity of Parliament during a protest against new reforms, including restrictions on the right to strike.

Police responded with teargas.

Parliament is set to approve the measures on January 15 in return for bailout funds.

