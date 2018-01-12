Convicted N17 terrorist on hunger strike rushed to hospital
Convicted November 17 terrorist Christodoulos Xiros was on Friday rushed to Papanicolaou Hospital in Thessaloniki, for unknown reasons.
Christodoulos, who is serving multiple life sentences in Diavata prison, had been on hunger strike for several weeks protesting the conditions of his detention.
Tight security measures have been put in place at the hospital, police said.
No more details were immediately available.