Commuters to face fresh woes on Monday as transport staff strike

Commuters are due to face another day of frustration in the capital on Monday as public transport workers walk off the job, protesting the government's multi-bill of measures which is to go to a vote that evening.

There will be no metro, electric railway (ISAP), trolley, city buses or tram on Monday.

Announcing the metro workers' walkout on Monday during strike action on Friday, the president of the metro workers' union (SELMA), Spyros Revythis, indicated that union members would convene later next week to decide on their course of action.

“We will meet on Wednesday with a proposal to continue and let's see if the government jails us,” he said.