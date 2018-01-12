ATHEX: Bourse back at levels last seen in July

The 17th session of gains in the last 20 wrapped up another robust week for the Greek bourse, with the market reclaiming morning losses to end higher again on Friday on somewhat reduced turnover.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 851.12 points – the highest point since July 20, 2017 – adding 0.49 percent to Thursday’s 846.98 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 2.58 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.60 percent to 2,188.03 points, while small-caps declined 0.07 percent.

The banks index reached a new four-month high, improving 0.88 percent thanks to Alpha ascending 1.53 percent, Eurobank rising 1.11 percent and Piraeus growing 0.55 percent. National stayed put.

Athens Water Company (EYDAP) outperformed, jumping 2.36 percent, followed by Hellenic Exchanges (up 1.27 percent) and OPAP gaming company (1.12 percent). Viohalco gave up 1.43 percent.

In total 67 stocks posted gains, 44 suffered losses and 29 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 68.4 million euros, down from Thursday’s 87.9 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.10 percent to 69.39 points.