Odysseys | Athens | To March 24

Due to popular demand, the National Archaeological Museum has extended its successful exhibition “Odysseys” until March 24. Inspired by Homer’s epic, it features 190 displays that highlight humanity’s constant need to explore new lands, exchange ideas and construct organized societies. Opening hours are Mondays from 1 to 8 p.m. and Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission costs 5 euros.

National Archaeological Museum, 44 Patission,

tel 213.214.4800, www.namuseum.gr