Fashion show outside ancient theater canceled

Designer clothing label Zeus+Dione on Friday announced that a fashion show it had been planning to stage in front of the capital’s Herod Atticus Theater on April 2 will not go ahead despite a unanimous decision in its favor by Greece’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS).

After the show received the green light, media interest had started to focus more on the involvement of Mareva Grabowski, the brand’s co-founder, who is married to conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and less on the cultural aspects of the event.

The show was canceled to avert its transformation into “an arena for pointless political attacks,” Zeus+Dione said in a statement.