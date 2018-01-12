Army to help unload explosives from Adromeda

The Hellenic Army will assist in the removal of tons of detonators and explosives that were seized from a Libya-bound cargo vessel last week and are currently being stored in the Cretan port of Iraklio, Shipping Minister Panayiotis Kouroublis said on Friday.

The materials, which include a large quantity of the explosive agent ammonium nitrate, detonators and 11 empty liquefied petroleum gas tanks, are to be moved in the coming days to army facilities across the country, Kouroublis said.

The eight crew members of the Tanzania-flagged Andromeda are to face a prosecutor in Piraeus on Monday.