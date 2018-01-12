German firm to launch subsidiary in Thessaloniki

An unnamed German company is in the process of creating a Greek subsidiary based in Thessaloniki, Stefanos Tziritis, the president of the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Northern Greece Committee, announced on Friday.

Addressing a New Year’s event in Thessaloniki on Friday night, Tziritis added that the new company will soon create more than 60 jobs, and praised the positive impact that privatizations have on Thessaloniki and northern Greece, citing the Thessaloniki Port Authority and Makedonia Airport.