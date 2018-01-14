How far is this government planning to lower the standards in every level of public education?

It is already clear that the leftist-led administration has an aversion to anything or anyone that stands out or aims above the lowest common denominator – an almost allergic reaction to excellence.

It is also clear that the kind of educational system that SYRIZA dreams of and is pushing for does absolutely nothing to prepare the country’s young people for the real world, to help them compete in the tough international job market of the 21st century.

What is hard to understand is whether this passion for mediocrity is the result of ideological fixations or whether it is guided by vested interests.



Whatever the case, it will cause a lot of long-term damage.