Fire at carehome claims two lives

Two elderly women died in a fire that broke out in the basement of a care home for senior citizens on Aghion Apostolon Street in the Kallithea district of southern Athens shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday.



According to reports, the two women were trapped in their room, which was located in the basement of the care home, and died due to smoke inhalation.



Another four people who were in the same room were rushed to the Evangelismos and Sotiria hospitals. One of them was reportedly in serious condition. The remaining residents of the home were safely evacuated.



Media reports said the two women who died had Down syndrome.



Some 24 firefighters were deployed to put the blaze out, aided by eight fire engines.



Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze. Initial media speculation suggested that the fire could have been started by an electrical short-circuit or an oil lamp.