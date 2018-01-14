Front-runner for ERT presidency to address MPs

The front-runner for the post of president of the embattled ERT state broadcasting company is due to address members of Parliament in Athens Tuesday.



Composer Christos Leontis has been nominated to replace the veteran singer-songwriter Dionysis Tsaknis at the helm of the cash-strapped state company, which was shut down by the previous conservative government for being financially unsustainable.



The government candidate is to face questioning by Parliament’s Ethics and Transparency Committee, which will decide whether he should get the top job at the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation.