Andromeda crew members to face prosecutor on Monday

The detonators seized from the Tanzania-flagged freighter Andromeda in the Cretan port of Iraklio are seen in this handout photo made available Saturday by the Hellenic Coast Guard. Authorities said the vessel was sailing from Turkey to Libya with 29 crates of explosives and other materials that could be used to construct bombs. The eight crew members are to face a prosecutor in Piraeus today. Meanwhile, the Turkish Embassy in Tripoli said on Friday that the ship had permission to transport goods from Turkey to Ethiopia, not to Libya, adding that Ankara was complying with UN guidelines. [EPA]