Deputy education minister offers PM his resignation

Deputy Education Minister Costas Zouraris has offered his resignation to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, after insulting two popular soccer clubs live on public radio the previous day.

Tsipras is expected to make a decision after the Parliament debate on Monday.

Speaking on Thessaloniki’s Metropolis 95.5 FM on Saturday, Zouraris used a disparaging slogan usually reserved to the die-hard fan tiers of soccer stadiums when referring to Piraeus’s Olympiakos, while also insulting Aris, one of the biggest clubs in the northern port city.



“Who gives a f*** about Aris,” he told his radio host.



His comments prompted an immediate reaction from the opposition but also from his own party, SYRIZA’s government coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL).