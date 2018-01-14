MONDAY

While Parliament votes on the Finance Ministry’s multi-bill, 24-hour strike action by the unions of the Athens metro, tram, electrical railway, buses and trolley buses means there will be no services on those means of transport, while air traffic controllers will stage a work stoppage from noon to 3 p.m.

The union of secondary education teachers (OLME) has called a work stoppage from 9 a.m. to noon.

Members of the Civil Servants Union (ADEDY) will walk off the job at noon and hold a rally at 12.30 p.m. in downtown Athens. They will be joined by the Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN).

Non-permanent Culture Ministry employees hold a 24-hour strike and will demonstrate outside the ministry at 11 a.m. and at Syntagma Square at 6 p.m.

The Union of Judges and Prosecutors stage a work stoppage from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hellenic Bank Association chairman Nikos Karamouzis visits the head of the European Central Bank’s Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), Daniele Nouy, to discuss Greek banks’ upcoming stress tests.

The Hellenic Documentation Center holds an event titled “Energy on the Horizon 2020” at the Hellenic National Research Foundation (48 Vassileos Constantinou, Athens). (Info: www.ekt.gr)

The US Embassy in Athens and its Consular Section, the US Consulate General in Thessaloniki, and all US government offices in Greece will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day, a US national holiday.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its September 2017 data on museum and archaeological site visitors.

TUESDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades are to participate in the Tripartite Summit Meeting of Greece, Cyprus and Jordan in Nicosia.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its October figures on construction activity and its November statistics on the capacity of the Greek merchant fleet.

WEDNESDAY

The Friedrich Ebert Foundation and Polis Publications co-host an open debate titled “What Future for Social Democracy?” at the Goethe Institute in Athens (14-16 Omirou), starting at 6 p.m. The event will be in Greek and German with simultaneous translation. (Info: www.fes-athens.org)

The Hellenic Management Association (EEDE) launches a three-day seminar titled “Digital Marketing Masterclass.” To Friday, at the EEDE headquarters (200 Ionias, Athens). (Info: www.insete.gr)

The Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE) holds a two-day seminar on Rhodes, titled “Strategic Revenue Optimization and Yield Management.” To Thursday. (Info: www.insete.gr)

THURSDAY

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EBEA) hosts an event focused on supporting new small and medium-sized tourism enterprises, starting at 5 p.m. at 7 Academias Street. (Info: 210.362.6236, www.acci.gr)

Health Minister Andreas Xanthos visits the city of Volos.

FRIDAY

The Tourism and Hospitality program of the American College of Thessaloniki (ACT) holds its “Tourism of Tomorrow” conference at the Makedonia Palace Hotel in Thessaloniki, starting at 2.30 p.m., under the auspices of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE). (Info: www.act.edu)

Agricultural Development and Food Minister Evangelos Apostolou and Deputy Minister for Shipping and Island Policy Nektarios Santorinios will visit the island of Kalymnos.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish the readings of its industrial turnover index for last November.

Listed company Foodlink will hold a general shareholders meeting.

SUNDAY

The Hellenic Distillate spirit-tasting event will take place at the Aigli venue in Zappeio, central Athens, from 1 to 8 p.m. (Info: www.apostagmata.gr)