Panathinaikos edged even closer to clinching the top spot in the regular season of the Basket League after ending AEK’s unbeaten home record on Sunday.

Fresh from their home triumph over Barcelona, the Greens saw off AEK 94-74 away, where Olympiakos had lost a few weeks ago. Another emphatic performance by Nick Calathes with 19 points led to the 12th win in as many games for Panathinaikos in the league.

Olympiakos and Lavrio remained three points adrift in joint second: The Reds thrashed Gymnastikos Larissas/Faros 100-69 on Sunday and Lavrio held off Promitheas Patras with a 101-87 score on Saturday, staking a claim for a top-four spot.

Rethymno produced the weekend’s upset as it beat Basketball Champions League challenger Aris 80-73 on Crete.

Aris’s crosstown rival PAOK defeated Panionios 92-74 and is now alone in fourth.

In other Saturday games, Kolossos defeated relegation-threatened Trikala 78-60 and Kymi returned from Amaliada with a 73-59 victory over Korivos.