No public transport in Athens as workers strike, protest austerity

Commuters in the capital are set for another day of frustration on Monday as public transport workers walk off the job in protest at the government’s multi-bill of austerity measures and reforms which is to be voted on in Parliament later in the day.

There will be no services on the Athens metro, the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway (ISAP), trolley buses, city buses or the tram all day as MPs continue a debate on the new set of measures -- which include changes to family benefits and plans to shift forelosures online -- ahead of a vote that is widely expected to pass despite some internal dissent.

Some flight disruptions are expected too as air traffic controllers hold a work stoppage from noon to 3 p.m.

Unions, who are particularly opposed to plans to increase quorums for calling strikes, are planning a series of rallies in central Athens. The civil servants' union ADEDY has called on members and supporters to meet in Klafthmonos Square at 12.30 p.m. before marching to Parliament.

The private sector union GSEE is to start a rally at Syntagma Square, outside Parliament, at 6 p.m. And the Communist Party-affiliated union PAME has called on members to gather at Omonia Square at 6 p.m.

Last week, the president of the metro workers’ union (SELMA), Spyros Revythis, indicated that more transport strikes might be on the cards.

“We will meet on Wednesday with a proposal to continue and let’s see if the government jails us,” he said.