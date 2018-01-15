Religious Art | Thessaloniki | To February 28

“Templon: Sacred Figures, Invisible Gates of Faith,” on display at the Museum of Byzantine Culture, showcases 97 20th century and contemporary church screens, which beyond being intricate works of art also separate the mortal world of the nave from the heavenly world of the sanctuary. Some of these pieces are on public display for the first time. Opening hours are daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission costs 4 euros.

Museum of Byzantine Culture, 2 Stratou,

tel 2313.306.400, www.mbp.gr