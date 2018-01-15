Latest austerity vote marks 'closure of long and difficult cycle,' Tsipras says

A few hours before MPs are due to vote on a multi-bill of more austerity measures, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras heralded the "closure of a long and difficult cycle."

"Essentially the legislative aspect of the prior actions for the third review is being completed," he said.

"Everyone knows that, with the conclusion of the third review, we are one breath away from the end of the program and a definitive end to the memorandums," he added.

He accused some, chiefly within "the old political system" of feeling "irritation and awkwardness" because of the progress, he said, his government has made.

Earlier opposition MPs clashed with ministers over the bill which reduces family benefits, puts property foreclosures online and makes it harder for unions to calls strikes.