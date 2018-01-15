Antikythera Wreck | Piraeus | To March 18

“Antikythera Wreck: The Adventure Continues,” on show at the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation in Piraeus through March 18, comprises new discoveries made at the underwater archaeological excavation of this important ancient shipwreck. The artifacts are displayed immersed in water tanks as they undergo desalination, while the show also includes discoveries from previous excavations. It further presents an excavation diary kept by the archaeologist Lazaros Kolonas, who supervised work conducted at the site in 1976 by French oceanographer Jacques-Yves Cousteau, and finds lifted from the wreck this year and linked to the 1976 excavation.

Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation, 36 Defteras Merarchias &

Aktis Moutsopoulou,

tel 210.452.3937, www.laskaridisfoundation.org