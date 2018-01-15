Restaurant Week | Athens | February 1-11

After 12,500 foodies attended last year’s event, the third Dine Athens Restaurant Week, organized by Alpha Bank, returns this year with more special offers to choose from at the 120 restaurants taking part in the initiative. From February 1 to 11, select restaurants – including Michelin-starred eateries and some of the capital’s most prestigious establishments – will have special lunch and dinner menu highlighting their culinary expertise at affordable prices. Details on the restaurants and menus, as well as reservations, are available at www.dineathens.gr (only in Greek).