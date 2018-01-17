Alexandros Korogiannakis | Athens | To April 25

The Museum of the Bank of Greece presents “Alexandros Korogiannakis (1906-66) – Engravings,” an exhibition showcasing the prominent Greek visual artist's expansive oeuvre, while highlighting work he did for the country’s central bank. It also includes letters and memorabilia that relate to his life. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

Museum of the Bank of Greece, 3 Amerikis,

tel 210.320.4444, www.bankofgreece.gr