School director given more lenient sentence over bullying suicide

An appeals court hearing the case of the 2015 death of 20-year-old Vangelis Giakoumakis on Monday handed a six-month suspended sentence for negligence to a former director of a farming school in Ioannina, northwestern Greece.

The court reduced an earlier two-year suspended sentence.

The former director was accused of failing to react to reports that Giakoumakis was being bullied by fellow students at the school and that the abuse led him to take his own life.