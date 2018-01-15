Ministry looking to remove explosives from Andromeda soon

The Shipping Ministry plans to remove the 410 tons of explosives that were found and seized earlier this month from the Tanzania-flagged freighter Andromeda, which is currently docked in the port of Iraklio in Crete, as soon as possible.

The vessel was stopped while it was sailing from Turkey to Libya with 29 containers of explosives and other materials that could be used to construct bombs.

According to sources, the explosives will be transferred, possibly as early as today, to a special Hellenic Army warehouse in northern Greece.

Meanwhile, the ship’s eight crew members faced a prosecutor in Piraeus on Monday.