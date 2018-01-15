ATHEX: Mixed start to week for local stocks

The trading week in Athens got off to a mixed start, as the pressure on National Bank and Eurobank sent the benchmark and the blue chip index lower, while the majority of other stocks enjoyed gains, leading the mid-cap and the small-cap indices higher.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 847.73 points, shedding 0.40 percent from Friday’s 851.12 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.63 percent to 2,174.33 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.14 percent.

The banks index conceded 1.41 percent, with National giving up 2.74 percent, Eurobank losing 2.09 percent, Alpha dropping 0.50 percent and Piraeus decreasing 0.27 percent. GEK Terna declined 1.31 percent, Coca-Cola HBC shrank 1.17 percent and Hellenic Petroleum slid 0.86 percent, while Lamda Development increased 0.85 percent and Athens Water Company (EYDAP) grew 0.62 percent.

In total 58 stocks recorded gains, 45 sustained losses and 33 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 30.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s 68.4 million, mainly due to the US holiday on Monday.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.15 percent to 69.50 points.