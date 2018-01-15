Greece ranks rock bottom among 100 countries around the world in the future orientation of its government, and is the only Western European economy to be classified as "emerging" in terms of readiness to participate in the fourth industrial revolution, according to a report by the World Economic Forum.



The "Readiness for the Future of Production Report" 2018 found that Greece is a laggard in Europe not because it lacks the human capital, infrastructure or natural resources, but rather because it does not have the appropriate institutional framework and the necessary investment in technology.