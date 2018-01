An oil tanker that ran aground some 140 meters from the shore of Psara, a small island northwest of Chios in the eastern Aegean, has been freed without incident.

The Eko II and its crew of 17 were sailing from Lesvos to Psara carrying an undisclosed amount of fuel when the small tanket hit a sandbar off the islet’s port.

No one was injured in the incident and authorities assured that there were no leaks from the vessel.