New Year’s island hospital bash to be probed

Photo: Nealesvou.gr

The director of the main hospital on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos has ordered an inquiry into reports that staff at the facility threw a New Year’s bash in the intensive care unit area.

The probe was ordered after a local paper reported that a video had been posted on social media showing nurses, doctors, security guards and other staff at Mytilene General Hospital drinking, eating, smoking, playing music and dancing in the admissions area of the ICU.

They were also seen throwing hospital beakers onto the ground to emulate the Greek custom of breaking plates, according to Nea tis Lesvou (Lesvos News).

“In anyone comes in we’ll say we’re busy with a patient,” one of the revelers was reported by the newspaper as saying in one part of the video.