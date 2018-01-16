Crew of seized ship Andromeda remanded

The eight crew members of the Andromeda, a Tanzania-flagged cargo ship intercepted off Crete earlier this month with hundreds of tons of explosives bound for Libya, were remanded in custody on Tuesday.

The two Ukrainians, five Indians and one Albanian had appeared before a Piraeus prosecutor on charges of violating maritime safety laws.

According to Hellenic Coast Guard officials, the crew had planned to deliver the explosives to Libya in contravention of United Nations and European Union embargoes against the country.

With the help of the Hellenic Army, the Shipping Ministry was expected yesterday to start removing the 410 tons of explosives from the Andromeda, which is currently docked in the port of Iraklio.