Child molester sentenced to 25 years

An Athens appeals court on Tuesday sentenced a 42-year-old pedophile to 25 years in jail for raping two minors and attempting to abuse another.

The court reduced his initial sentence of 26 years but it also fined him 120,000 euros.

Filippos Levento was arrested in March, 2015 as he tried to lure a 13-year-old into his van in the area of Korydallos, western Athens.

Levento was also convicted for raping a 14-year-old girl in Peristeri, western Athens, and a 15-year-old boy in Nafpaktos, western Greece.