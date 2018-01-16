ATHEX: Index regains 850-point level

Toward the end of a relatively quiet session at Athinon Avenue on Tuesday, the benchmark of the Greek stock market regained its rising momentum, as buyers targeted blue chips, particularly during the closing auctions. Monday evening’s vote on the multi-bill played no part in this as it had already been factored in.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 852.81 points, adding 0.60 percent to Monday’s 847.73 points, while the large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.57 percent to 2,186.67 points.

The banks index rose 0.21 percent, as Alpha rose 1.01 percent and National improved 0.47 percent, while Piraeus fell 1.69 percent and Eurobank slipped 0.11 percent.

Jumbo jumped 4.03 percent on strong quarterly results and OTE grew 2.01 percent.

In total 65 stocks chalked up gains, 46 took losses and 17 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 71.5 million euros, up from Monday’s 30.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.65 percent to 69.05 points.