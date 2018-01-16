The business plan of state sell-off fund TAIPED, as approved by the inner cabinet, provides for the sale of the state’s energy holdings in Public Power Corporation, Hellenic Petroleum and Public Gas Corporation, along with the concession of minority stakes in the Athens and Thessaloniki water companies (EYDAP and EYATH).

The plan also foresees the completion of the transactions for Elliniko, Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH), gas grid operator DESFA and the Afandou plot on Rhodes, as well as a series of other concessions, such as regional ports and marinas, including those on Myconos and in Thessaloniki.

The revised concession agreement for OLTH was also approved, along with the gradual start of tender procedures for other ports, such as Alexandroupoli, Igoumenitsa, Iraklio and Volos, among others.

Furthermore, the government is planning for the concession of the former US military base plot at Gournes near Iraklio on Crete.

