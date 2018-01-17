Coalition accuses conservatives of not supporting workers

The SYRIZA-led government on Wednesday accused the conservative opposition of siding with big business interests by seeking to roll back regulations in place to protect workers.



“Try as it may, the opposition party cannot hide its real face,” a government source said, accusing New Democracy of voting against legislation giving workers the right to guaranteed compensation in the event of employer insolvency.



The same source said that the current administration is working to raise living standards, strengthen the welfare state and create new, decent jobs.